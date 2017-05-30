Ramos, Gerrard, Neymar and the great heart-stopping moments of the UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League is the stuff of dreams.

Club football’s most prestigious club competition continues to provide some of the most heart-stopping moments in European club football’s glittering history.

Earlier this month, Real Madrid saw off Atletico 3-0 in the first leg of this year’s semi-finals, as Santiago Canizares joined two fans for the Mastercard Heartbeat Challenge, which saw the duo challenged to keep their heart rates under 80bpm during the match.

The two fans struggled, of course, but were rewarded with tickets to the second leg for the passion they displayed.

“I had a really good time with the fans,” said Canizares. “It’s impossible to live a match like that with a low pulse. I was sure they were going to lose the Mastercard challenge.”

With Real fans set to face a nervy night again on Saturday when they meet Juventus in the final in Cardiff, here are five heart-stopping moments from club football's greatest competition.

View photos Ajax 1995 More

To this day they are remembered as one of the greatest club sides in the game’s history, known simply as Ajax ’95. With an average age of just 23-years-old, the Dutch giants lived up to the incredible tradition carved out by Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels on one of the great nights in European football history when they saw off the mighty Juventus in dramatic fashion.

With just five minutes remaining at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna, a 17-year-old Patrick Kluivert came off the bench to net one of the most famous goals in UEFA Champions League history, writing Louis van Gaal’s kids into footballing folklore.

View photos Ole Gunnar Solskaer Manchester United v Bayern Munich Champions League 27051999 More

"I can't believe it. I can't believe it. Football. Bloody hell!" sighed an overjoyed Sir Alex Ferguson, exhausted and lost for words after his team sealed the most dramatic UEFA Champions League victory in the tournament’s rich history. Nobody could believe what they’d just seen. Manchester United had been pummelled for 89 minutes, outmatched and outplayed at the Camp Nou by a rampant Bayern Munich in the 1999 final.

But somehow, they went into the final minutes just one goal down. When Teddy Sherringham grabbed an unlikely equaliser one minute into stoppage time, late substitute Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reaction was joy that he got to “play 40 minutes of a Champions League final.” He wouldn’t: 90 seconds later, Solskjaer won it.

Read More