Ramos highlights hostility towards Real Madrid after red card

The Los Blancos skipper lamented the refereeing in La Liga following his record-equalling send-off on Sunday

Sergio Ramos said he did not agree with his red card against Deportivo La Coruna as the Real Madrid captain highlighted the animosity towards the Spanish and European champions.

Spain international defender Ramos was sent off in Madrid's 3-0 win at Deportivo in their La Liga opener on Sunday.

After Gareth Bale, Casemiro and Toni Kroos scored for Madrid, Ramos saw red in stoppage time for a second yellow card.

Ramos caught Borja Valle with an arm in an aerial duel and the Madrid star lamented the refereeing in La Liga.

"When you win many titles, the rivals are full of antipathy towards you," Ramos said after equalling the record for most red cards in La Liga history with his 18th dismissal.

Ramos was fortunate not to get sent off earlier when he raised his hand to the face of Deportivo defender Fabian Schar eight minutes into the second half.

The 31-year-old, though, received his marching orders in the 92nd minute, much to his frustration.

"I do not agree with the card but I respect the opinion of the referee," Ramos told reporters. "Sometimes officials should look at English football and let us play more.

"I like their system because in Europe, referees are more lenient."

On the incident with Schar, Ramos added: "I was cornered. I hit Schar in the head but I didn't intend to hurt him."