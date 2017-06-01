Ramos pulls the right strings as U.S. U-20s trounce New Zealand

Tab Ramos made all the right moves Thursday, as the U.S. Under-20 national team coach helped his side overcome suspensions of key players to record an emphatic knockout-round victory against New Zealand at the U-20 World Cup.

Yes, his players still had to execute — and execute they did on the way to a 6-0 dismantling of the Oceania nation — but it was Ramos who dug deep into his bench and made crucial lineup decisions, along with a perfect formation switch, to overwhelm the Kiwis and earn a place in the quarterfinals.

The Americans came in as heavy favorites to beat a New Zealand side that had been out-possessed and out-shot in all three of its group stage matches, including a 3-1 win against Honduras, but the thoroughness of Thursday's victory was down to Ramos hitting every note with his moves.

The U.S. deployed a 4-4-2 to give the Kiwis another forward to contend with, a sensible move against a side that had shown vulnerabilities in the back four during the tournament. That maneuver meant Ramos had to trust his players to be able to win a straight-up battle in central midfield. Tyler Adams and Eryk Williamson did that with ease, outplaying their New Zealand counterparts handily to help the Americans control the flow of play for much of the match.

Ramos kept captain Erik Palmer-Brown in central defense rather than move him into a defensive midfield role, and the Sporting Kansas City man helped shut down opposing striker Myer Bevan, who struggled for service and space to maneuver.

Josh Sargent and Brooks Lennon were excellent yet again, combining to disrupt New Zealand with their speed, quickness and technical quality. Sargent's confidence on the ball is that of a seasoned pro and not the 17-year-old he actually is, while Lennon turned in his fourth straight good performance, adding a well-taken finish to open the floodgates.

A significantly tougher test awaits Sunday, when Venezuela puts its perfect record on the line against the Americans. Venezuela has won all four of its matches at the World Cup and has yet to surrender a goal, but Ramos and the U.S. will take heart in the fact that Japan pushed the South American squad to the brink in the round of 16 with organized defending and excellent possession-focused short passing.

The U.S. will be at a disadvantage due to having two fewer days of rest than Venezuela, but that will be offset somewhat by the fact that regular starters Cameron Carter-Vickers, Derrick Jones and Aaron Herrera will be rested for the match after sitting out Thursday due to suspension.

Here is a closer look at Friday's 6-0 win, and a look ahead to Sunday's quarterfinal showdown with Venezuela:

GLAD SHINES AT RIGHT BACK

Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad is a center back by trade, but past experience at fullback made him a good candidate for suspended Herrera and he blew away expectations, sending two shots at the net that both turned into goals, including one inadvertently redirected in by Sargent.

Glad's offensive contributions were a nice bonus on a day when he handled the defensive responsibilities at right back perfectly. New Zealand didn't offer the kind of challenges on the wing that prior U.S. opponents did, but he still made every defensive play he had to.

