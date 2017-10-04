Ramos relationship is phenomenal, insists Pique

Gerard Pique insists he has a "phenomenal" relationship with Sergio Ramos despite reports of a rift between the pair.

The Barcelona centre-back has been the subject of jeers from Spain fans during national team training sessions in recent days in the wake of his support for the Catalan independence referendum last Sunday.

There has also been speculation of a falling-out with Real Madrid captain Ramos after a tweet from Pique in support of the controversial vote provoked further anger among some supporters.

Pique held a news conference on Wednesday where he insisted he is fully committed to the national team's cause and would not be forced into retirement by his critics.

The 30-year-old stressed he has an excellent relationship with Ramos and is even planning on a future business venture with the former Sevilla man.

"It's a lie that I get on badly with him," he said. "We will be partners in a business I proposed.

"My relationship with him is phenomenal. I'd like you to see that."

Pique has won 91 caps for Spain, while Ramos has 153 international appearances to his name.