Ramos unsure about Ronaldo's Madrid future

The defender insisted he knew nothing about recent rumours suggesting the Portugal star wants to leave the Blancos

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was unwilling to be drawn into Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club, saying he had no idea what the Portugal star would end up deciding.

Ronaldo, 32, is again being linked with a move away from the La Liga champions despite being contracted until mid-2021.

Asked about the star forward's future again after Spain's 3-3 friendly draw with Russia, Ramos said he had no idea.

"Cristiano is leaving? Ask him, I don't know about these things," the defender told reporters.

Madrid are back in action with a derby clash against Atletico on Saturday, sitting third in the table and eight points behind rivals and league leaders Barcelona.

Ramos said Zinedine Zidane's men could afford few mistakes for the rest of the season.

"It's the good thing about football – difficult games come in," he said.

"We have a minimum margin of error because we have wasted several points.

"We hope to play a good role in the derby and then we'll see."