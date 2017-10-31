Ramos wants Barcelona to stay in La Liga amid Catalonia fight for independence

Sergio Ramos hopes Barcelona will remain in La Liga amid Catalonia fight for independence.

Barca's future in the Spanish top flight has become the subject of speculation as the region continues to push for autonomy.

The possibility of the Camp Nou outfit leaving La Liga should independence be granted has been raised, and it is unknown if the club will be allowed to play in the division.

The Catalan side are currently eight points clear at the top after Real Madrid lost 2-1 to Catalan side Girona on Sunday, days after they declared independence only for the Spanish senate to grant direct rule to Madrid.

Still, Ramos hopes the Blaugrana can remain as part of the national league and insists the issue of a lack of words in Spain's national anthem should be a bigger priority.

"It's complicated," he told Marca. "I find it hard to believe that the majority want independence and I prefer that Barcelona play in our league.

