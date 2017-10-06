Rampant Quins thrash sorry Sharks

Danny Care was the headline act in a thrilling showing from Harlequins, who secured a bonus-point victory over Sale Sharks.

Harlequins ran in five tries to claim a dominant 42-26 Premiership win over Sale Sharks on Friday.

Having lost their previous two matches, Quins got the better of a Sharks outfit who were fresh from thrashing Gloucester.

Sale are notoriously bad on the road and the hosts duly condemned them to a 10th consecutive away loss in the league with a rampant display at Twickenham Stoop, which witnessed nine tries in total.

Danny Care, who scooped the man-of-the-match award, set the tone with an excellent kick to set up Tim Visser for the opening try, with Joe Marler soon adding his own five-pointer.

There was worse to come for Sale as Joe Marchant touched down and even after Mike Haley's converted score reduced the deficit, Marcus Smith kicked two penalties to put Quins 27-7 to the good at the break.

Visser came to the fore again after the interval, with his second try – and 10th in as many matches – wrapping up a bonus point.

Sale did respond with tries from Halani Aulika, Sam James and Ross Harrison to grab an extra point of their own, but Quins had the final say as Marland Yarde crossed the whitewash to cap a spell of late pressure.