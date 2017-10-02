Rams, Panthers win as weird NFL season continues

The upsets continued in the NFL as the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers claimed surprise wins.

What has so far been a wild NFL season continued as the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers claimed upset wins on Sunday.

The Rams, who had the NFL's worst offense last season, entered week four as the highest-scoring team at 35 points per game and matched that average with a 35-30 win at Dallas.

Also pulling off an upset were the Panthers, who held off Tom Brady and the Patriots for a 33-30 win at Gillette Stadium.

Speaking of upsets, the Bills won at Atlanta for the first time since 1973 and handed the Falcons their first loss of the season.

The Texans were a slight home underdog against the Titans, and Houston set a franchise record for points scored in their 57-14 victory and quarterback Deshaun Watson became just the sixth rookie quarterback in NFL history to account for five touchdowns in a single game.

The upset wins were the highlights of an unpredictable week four that included a phantom touchdown by Bilal Powell as the Jets knocked off the Jaguars in overtime and Eli Manning's first rushing touchdown since 2014.

GURLEY, ZUERLEIN ACHIEVE MILESTONES

Todd Gurley joined Steven Jackson as the only Rams players with at least 100 rushing yards and 90 receiving yards in the same game. Gurley ran for 121 yards and caught seven passes for 94 yards in the Rams' upset of the Cowboys.

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein also set the franchise's career record for most field goals in a game with seven on Sunday. That is one shy of the NFL's all-time mark set by former Titans kicker Rob Bironas in 2007.

Running back Jonathan Stewart had 68 rushing yards in Carolina's upset of the Patriots to become the Panthers' all-time leading rusher. Stewart now has 6,868 career yards, passing DeAngelo Williams (6,846) atop the team's rushing yards list.

Carolina quarterback Cam Newton scored a seven-yard rushing touchdown to become the first quarterback in NFL history with 50 career rushing scores.

LUCKY JETS, ELI RUSHES FOR TD

Despite falling between two Jaguars defenders, officials ruled Jets running back Bilal Powell was never touched. He got up and ran for a 75-yard touchdown.

Manning gave the Giants their first touchdown with his first rushing score since 2014.

Broncos tight end A.J. Derby got his first career touchdown with a nifty one-handed grab against the Raiders.

Running back LeGarrette Blount rumbled for 68 yards to set up an Eagles touchdown against the Chargers.

Larry Fitzgerald kept the 49ers winless with a game-winning 19-yard touchdown reception from Carson Palmer to give the Cardinals an 18-15 overtime victory.

The Seahawks scored their second defensive touchdown against the Colts and ripped the game wide open with a fumble recovery.

NEWTON SENDS A MESSAGE

Newton on his raised-fist touchdown celebration: "It was to signify Black Power, but more importantly, I pray every night for God to give me a pinnacle to give people hope. I did it to raise – to show Black Pride because I am an African American, but more or less, I want all people just to see when I play, I want them to see the joy that I go out there and play with. Win, lose or draw, it was a great win for us today. I just hope that I put a lot, or not I, we as a team put a lot of smiles on the beautiful people of the Carolinas."

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown on throwing a Gatorade bucket on the sideline after Ben Roethlisberger did not see he was wide open in the second quarter of Pittsburgh's win over the Ravens: "I'm passionate about the game. Any time you work as hard, and you expect something out of the play and it doesn't go the way you wanted, you get a little frustrated."

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

New Orleans Saints 20-0 Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills 23-17 Atlanta Falcons

Pittsburgh Steelers 26-9 Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals 31-7 Cleveland Browns

Los Angeles Rams 35-30 Dallas Cowboys

Houston Texans 57-14 Tennessee Titans

Detroit Lions 14-7 Minnesota Vikings

Carolina Panthers 33-30 New England Patriots

New York Jets 23-20 Jacksonville Jaguars

Arizona Cardinals 18-15 San Francisco 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles 26-24 Los Angeles Chargers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25-23 New York Giants

Denver Broncos 16-10 Oakland Raiders

Seattle Seahawks 46-18 Indianapolis Colts