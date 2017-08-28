Ramsey admits Arsenal have to 'change something' following Anfield embarrassment

Aaron Ramsey has admitted that Arsenal “have to change something” following their humbling 4-0 defeat at Liverpool.

The Gunners put in an abject performance at Anfield as they were once again blown away on the red half of Merseyside.

Arsenal 15/2 to lose/draw v Bournemouth

Arsene Wenger’s side have now suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League, both on the road, with a dramatic 4-3 win over Leicester on the opening day all they have to show for their efforts so far.

Ramsey concedes that drastic improvements are required from this point if Arsenal to recover and push themselves into contention for the top-flight crown and top-four finishes.

The Wales international midfielder told the club’s official website: "We're very disappointed with the way we performed but we have to accept it.

"We're sorry to the fans that came up - it's not good enough and we have to do something about it.

Aaron Ramsey Arsenal improve change More

"We're going to have to change something if we're to compete this year.

"Liverpool showed what it's going to have to take to compete for the Premier League and we're going to have to do something about it if we're going to do that."

Ramsey was hauled off at half time on Sunday as Arsenal crumbled under incessant pressure from Liverpool.

The Gunners have plenty of time in which to mull over their dismal display and prepare to right their domestic wrongs.

They are not in action again until hosting Bournemouth on September 9, with World Cup qualifying action taking centre stage during the first international break of the 2017-18 campaign.