Ramsey predicts bright future for Wales' youngsters

The Arsenal midfielder is confident that the next generation of Welsh talent will stand the national team in good stead

Aaron Ramsey insists Wales' promising youngsters have offered a positive glimpse into the future, despite a 2-0 friendly defeat to France.

Goals from Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud proved enough to seal a relatively comfortable victory for Les Bleus in Paris on Friday, although Wales improved in the second half after Chris Coleman introduced a glut of youngsters from the bench.

David Brooks, Ethan Ampadu, Tom Lawrence and Liverpool's Ben Woodburn all impressed at Stade de France and Ramsey - who went closest to scoring for the visitors when he drew a fine save out of Steve Mandanda just after the hour mark - believes Wales' prospects are bright despite their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

"They're a great team with so many options so it was a tough task for us tonight," Arsenal midfielder Ramsey told BBC Sport .

"We took a bit of time to get going but in the end we did create a few dangerous opportunities.

"It was always going to be difficult but it's great experience as well for the younger boys coming on.

"Hopefully now we can learn from this as well and get together now and build on it for what is going to be a very important European campaign."