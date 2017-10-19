Randy Waldrum appointed Super Falcons technical adviser

The former Trinidad and Tobago handler will take charge of the reigning African queens ahead of next year's Awcon qualifiers

American Randy Waldrum has been appointed the head coach of the Super Falcons by the Nigeria Football Federation.

The 61-year-old's appointment was ratified by the NFF executive board following the recommendation of its Technical Development Committee after a successful interview in August.

The country's football body has mandated it secretariat to finalise contract negotiations with the tactician in coming days to complete his appointment.

Waldrum was former Trinidad and Tobago women's coach for two years before he was fired. Also, he handled US National Women's Soccer League side Houston Dash before he was relieved of his post following poor run of results.

His task will begin against either Burkina Faso or Gambia in the second round qualifying match of the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations in February.

Waldrum will not only hope to lead the team to continental success in Ghana next year and secure automatic qualification for the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup in France.