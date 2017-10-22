Rangers 0 Motherwell 2: Louis Moult double settles ill-tempered League Cup semi-final

A contest of thud, blood and stud at Hampden Park saw Motherwell into the final of the Betfred Scottish League Cup against Celtic at the same venue on November 26. The Fir Park striker, Louis Moult – a summer target for Rangers – became their nemesis with two goals after the break, but the occasion overall was ugly.

The abrasive tone of the proceedings extended to the rival managers, both of whom were sent to the stand midway through the second half after an ugly square-up in front of the tunnel. Their dispute stemmed from a flying elbow by Ryan Bowman which caught Fabio Cardoso on the head and forced the Rangers defender to leave the field with blood streaming from his nose, to be replaced by the teenager, Ross McCrorie.

Bowman had been cautioned in the first half for exactly the same action against Cardoso, so it was understandable that Pedro Caixinha should be incensed that the Motherwell man was permitted to stay on the field, but when the Portuguese coach and his opposite number Steve Robinson became embroiled on the edge of the pitch they were both dismissed by Steven McLean.

Bowman’s second offence occurred directly in front of the referee and, even from the distance of the stands it looked immediately like a straight red card incident, a view that was reinforced by TV replays. Robinson, though, played the innocent card.

“I thought the referee had a good game and there was no intent whatsoever from Ryan,” said the Motherwell manager. “Pedro was trying to get one of our players sent off and I stuck up for him and the referee sent us both to the stand.”

