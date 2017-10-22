Rangers 0 Motherwell 2: Louis Moult double settles ill-tempered League Cup semi-final
A contest of thud, blood and stud at Hampden Park saw Motherwell into the final of the Betfred Scottish League Cup against Celtic at the same venue on November 26. The Fir Park striker, Louis Moult – a summer target for Rangers – became their nemesis with two goals after the break, but the occasion overall was ugly.
The abrasive tone of the proceedings extended to the rival managers, both of whom were sent to the stand midway through the second half after an ugly square-up in front of the tunnel. Their dispute stemmed from a flying elbow by Ryan Bowman which caught Fabio Cardoso on the head and forced the Rangers defender to leave the field with blood streaming from his nose, to be replaced by the teenager, Ross McCrorie.
Bowman had been cautioned in the first half for exactly the same action against Cardoso, so it was understandable that Pedro Caixinha should be incensed that the Motherwell man was permitted to stay on the field, but when the Portuguese coach and his opposite number Steve Robinson became embroiled on the edge of the pitch they were both dismissed by Steven McLean.
Bowman’s second offence occurred directly in front of the referee and, even from the distance of the stands it looked immediately like a straight red card incident, a view that was reinforced by TV replays. Robinson, though, played the innocent card.
“I thought the referee had a good game and there was no intent whatsoever from Ryan,” said the Motherwell manager. “Pedro was trying to get one of our players sent off and I stuck up for him and the referee sent us both to the stand.”
Caixinha, meanwhile, had a hunted look, not for the first time this season, but made no attempt to evade his part in the overall failure. “It was a bad day for the players, it was a bad day for the club and I’m responsible for that bad day,” he said.
To make matters worse for Caixinha, the spectacle of the Rangers faithful hurrying out of the stadium long before the final whistle was witnessed by the club chairman, Dave King, on one of his occasional visits to Glasgow from his home in South Africa. King was spotted beforehand in conversation with Kenny Miller, who has been excluded from Caixinha’s plans, a consequence of the fallout from the Old Firm game at Ibrox last month after which details of dressing room exchanges were revealed in the media.
It is a certainty that Miller’s absence will be part of whatever discussion King has had or will have with his beleaguered manager. Caixinha cannot take refuge in the match statistics, which showed that Motherwell enjoyed the bulk of possession, as many shots on and off target as Rangers and a corner kick superiority of nine to four.
In addition, although Rangers were entitled to a grievance about Bowman, they should have been down to 10 men when Bruno Alves aimed a kick at Moult off the ball, an action which will probably attract the attention of the Scottish Football Association’s compliance officer.
Moreover, while Rangers will rue the three clear chances which fell to Josh Windass - each of which he put straight into the arms of Trevor Carson - Motherwell came within a fraction of another goal just before the break when Ryan Jack turned a shot from Cedric Kirke off the line.
By that stage, Rangers were beginning to rue their missed opportunities, especially since the blustery wind had blown into the faces of the Motherwell defenders. It was a certainty that when the conditions turned in their favour, the Steelmen would try to harness the wind to supply Moult.
The breakthrough came seven minutes after the break when a corner kick dropped towards Jak Alnwick’s back post, where Peter Hartley headed off the crossbar, which also deflected Moult’s header from the rebound. This time the ball bounced down for the striker to hook his finish home from point blank range.
Moult’s second contribution was a delight. With quarter of an hour left to play, Charles Dunne pushed up on the Motherwell left and caught the Rangers defence on the turn with a lob which bounced in front of Moult to permit him a perfect lob over the stranded Alnwick into the far corner of the net.
“We didn't manage to cope with the expectation,” Caixinha said. “We let the opponents play the way they wanted and after the second goal we just disappeared as a team.
“Overall, it was a poor performance from us. We were here to deliver to our fan-base the present of a place in the final and we haven't. I am responsible for that.”
It remains to be seen whether or not he will be responsible for much longer.