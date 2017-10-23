Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha on the brink after claiming players embarrassed him
The main flightpath to Glasgow Airport runs directly over Rangers’ training ground, which means that media briefings often take place against a background of incoming or departing aircraft. Even while Pedro Caixinha was delivering his latest meditations – in this case about Sunday’s defeat by Motherwell in the semi-finals of the Betfred Scottish League Cup it was impossible not to wonder how much longer it would be before the Rangers manager was leaving on a jet plane.
Since he succeeded Mark Warburton in March, Caixinha has been in charge for 25 matches, of which 14 have been won, seven lost and four drawn. He could not have been held responsible for Rangers’ loss against Celtic in the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final in April but he was culpable in the 5-1 battering in the following weekend’s Old Firm derby at Ibrox.
Since then, Rangers have been dumped from the Europa League qualifiers at the first time of asking by the microscopic Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg, are six points adrift of Celtic and Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership and have now been dismissed from the first domestic tournament of the season by a team with significantly inferior resources.
Most alarming of all is that, under their Portuguese manager, Rangers have yet to assemble three consecutive victories. “The pattern is that when the third game comes along – and normally it is a key game or a very important game like the Old Firm or a cup semi-final – the team doesn’t give you a strong response,” he said.
“Motherwell performed exactly as we knew they were going to. We didn’t. We chose exactly the right contents to place on the training sessions so that the players knew what they were facing, although we had already played Motherwell in the first game of the season.
“We worked more than usual on defending set-pieces, so we feel we prepared in the right way to show the players what we wanted from the game but, from having our team meeting at the training ground and then getting to Hampden and going out on the pitch, there was a huge difference from what we had been working on to the way the team played.”
It comes down to this, then. Rangers players are supplied with the information they need but just do not get the message.
“I can make them better tactically, I can make them more aware of the game and I can make them better physically in terms of the way we want to play the game,” Caixinha said. “But they are not reaching that last level, the final stage of being a Rangers player. I discussed it with the players. We cannot be afraid of winning.
“However, in the last part of the analysis, I said to the players ‘I believe in you’ because I am the one who has brought many of them here and extended the contracts of existing players.”
Caixinha, indeed, revealed that he would have named the 11 who started against Motherwell for Wednesday’s visit of Kilmarnock, but for injuries to Jak Alnwick and Fabio Cardoso. “I’ve told the players, ‘You are embarrassing me, you are embarrassing our club, you are embarrassing our fans’,” Caixinha said. “Now it is time for you to react and I’m glad we’re playing on Wednesday.”
Whether one views that strategy as admirable, pig-headed or simply a late play by a habitual gambler, Caixinha is teetering on the edge of a precipice. Kilmarnock are second bottom of the Scottish Premiership but they have a new and high-profile manager in Steve Clarke and will be energised at Ibrox.
In current circumstances, a slip at home would surely be ruinous for Caixinha. Even if Rangers prevail, he then has to negotiate an awkward hazard when he and his players meet Hearts at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Caixinha spent much of his media session on Monday on a discourse about the state of the Scottish game, which basically came down to a complaint that Motherwell’s strong-arm tactics had paid off. Yet he had already undermined his own argument by claiming that the Rangers players had simply not absorbed his warning of what to expect from Stephen Robinson’s team.
“What you need inside – and the board, chairman and players are working towards this – is to get the right structure with everyone sharing the same vision so that you can link with your history and the loyal fans,” he continued.
“Can I ask you – how many transfer windows have we had so far? How many months have we been in the club?”
The question, as everybody else seems to grasp, is rather – how much longer will Caixinha be at Rangers unless there is a prompt and convincing run of decent form?