Rangers sack manager Pedro Caixinha after just seven months at Ibrox

Pedro Caixinha was sacked after just 26 games in charge at Rangers

Rangers have parted company with manager Pedro Caixinha, the club have announced.

The Rangers board took the decision to end his troubled seven-month reign after they met for talks in the wake of Wednesday night's 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock.

Under-20s manager Graeme Murty will resume caretaker duties for the second time this year when Rangers travel to Edinburgh to face Hearts on Saturday.

The club released a statement confirming the 46-year-old's departure on Thursday afternoon, saying: "Rangers Football Club announce today that Pedro Caixinha has left the club.

"The decision to part company with Pedro was taken after careful consideration and the search for a new manager will begin immediately.

"Pedro was appointed in March this year but results have been disappointing and not commensurate with the level of investment that was made available.

Graeme Murty will step up on an interim basis following Caixinha's departure