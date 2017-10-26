Rangers sack manager Pedro Caixinha after seven months in charge
Rangers have sacked manager Pedro Caixinha after seven months in charge, the club has confirmed.
The Portuguese leaves the club in fourth place in the Scottish Premiership and eight points behind league leaders Celtic and five behind second-placed Aberdeen.
The board held an unscheduled meeting on Thursday where Caixinha’s future was discussed but when the 46-year-old left Rangers’ training ground at 1pm and asked if he was still in charge, he responded: “Of course I am.”
However, it proved to be not for much longer, with the club confirming his departure two and a half hours later, with Graeme Murty taking charge on an interim basis.
In a statement on their website, the club said: “Rangers Football Club announce today (Thursday, October 26, 2017) that Pedro Caixinha has left the Club.
“The decision to part company with Pedro was taken after careful consideration and the search for a new manager will begin immediately.
“Pedro was appointed in March this year but results have been disappointing and not commensurate with the level of investment that was made available.
“Graeme Murty, head development squad coach, will take charge of the first-team in the interim, just as he did earlier this year.
“The priority is to appoint a new manager as quickly as possible, but the Board will take as much time as is necessary to secure the right person capable of representing Rangers and providing the brand of football supporters rightly expect.
“We, the Board, appreciate this is a difficult time for all Rangers supporters and we thank you for your patience and know Graeme and the players will receive your full backing in the days ahead.
“We thank Pedro and his backroom staff for their efforts and commitment and wish them well for the future.”