Rangers sack manager Pedro Caixinha after seven months in charge

Rangers have sacked manager Pedro Caixinha after seven months in charge, the club has confirmed.

The Portuguese leaves the club in fourth place in the Scottish Premiership and eight points behind league leaders Celtic and five behind second-placed Aberdeen.

The board held an unscheduled meeting on Thursday where Caixinha’s future was discussed but when the 46-year-old left Rangers’ training ground at 1pm and asked if he was still in charge, he responded: “Of course I am.”

However, it proved to be not for much longer, with the club confirming his departure two and a half hours later, with Graeme Murty taking charge on an interim basis.

In a statement on their website, the club said: “Rangers Football Club announce today (Thursday, October 26, 2017) that Pedro Caixinha has left the Club.

Caixinha oversaw Rangers' 5-1 loss to Celtic last term