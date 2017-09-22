Rangers vs Celtic: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Saturday is the time of reckoning for Rangers. After a sluggish start to the season, they find themselves up against Old Firm rivals Celtic for the first time this term.

Last year there was an incredible 39-point gap between the clubs by May, and the job of this new crop is to ensure that is reduced.

Their task will be a hard one, though, with the Hoops already five marks clear of them in the Scottish Premiership standings.

Game Rangers vs Celtic Date Saturday, September 23 Time 12:00 BST / 07:00 ET

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football and by via online stream using the Sky Go app.

In the US, the match will not be available to watch live on television but US-based viewers will be able to stream live online using Celtic TV or Rangers TV.

SQUAD & TEAM NEWS

Position Rangers players Goalkeepers Foderingham, Alnwick, Kelly Defenders Wallace, Wilson, Tavernier, Bates, Hodson, John, Alves, Cardoso Midfielders Holt, Dorrans, Dalcio, Jack, Kranjcar, Pena, Rossiter, Windass Forwards Miller, Herrera, Morelos, Nemane, Candeias

Lee Wallace has been ruled out of this encounter for the home side, while there are fears that Declan John will follow after sustaining a midweek blow against Partick Thistle. Experienced Portugal international Bruno Alves is a further worry for Pedro Caixinha ahead of this match.

Elsewhere in the side, Niko Krancjar and Jordan Rossiter have already been ruled out.

Alfredo Morelos will spearhead the attack after scoring nine times in his last seven matches.

Potential starting XI: Foderingham; Tavernier, Cardoso, Alves, John; Jack, Pena; Candeias, Dorrans, Windass; Morelos

Position Celtic squad Goalkeepers Gordon, De Vries, Hazard Defenders Simunovic, Tierney, Lustig, Ajer, Ralston, Gamboa, Duffy, McCart, McInroy, Welsh, Bell Midfielders Brown, Sinclair, Armstrong, Hayes, Ntcham, Benyu, McGregor, Forrest, Henderson, Kouassi, Rogic, Bitton, McLaughlin, Hill, Hendry Forwards Griffiths, Miller, Aitchison, Dembele, Edouard, Roberts, Watson, Johnston

The central defensive crisis that Celtic faced early in the season has eased, with Dedryck Boyata returning to action in midweek against Dundee in the League Cup. However, there are still concerns over Jozo Simunovic, though he should be cleared fit to feature. Erik Sviatchenko and Eboue Kouassi are both on the sidelines still.

In attack, meanwhile, Mousse Dembele is hopeful of being involved, while Leigh Griffiths will shake off a midweek knock to play.

Rodgers has often deployed his side in a 3-4-3 system in domestic matches this term and it would be a sign of real intent on his part if he was to maintain that system as opposed to the 4-2-3-1 he typically uses in Europe.

Potential starting XI: Gordon; Lustig, Simunovic, Bitton, Tierney; Brown, Ntcham; Roberts, Rogic, Sinclair; Griffiths

