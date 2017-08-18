Rangers vs Hearts: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Rangers will look to bounce back from their disappointing defeat to Hibernian when they take on Hearts at Ibrox on Saturday.

After kicking off their Scottish Premiership campaign with a 2-1 win over Motherwell, Pedro Caixinha's side lost 3-2 at home last weekend and the Portuguese coach will be demanding an improvement against Hearts in order to ensure they do not lose further ground on title rivals Celtic.

The Glasgow giants suffered humiliation earlier in the season when they were knocked out of the Europa League by Luxembourg minnows Progres Niederkorn, so the pressure is already mounting on Caixinha to deliver results.

Game Rangers vs Hearts Date Saturday, August 19 Time 15:00 (BST)

The match will not be broadcast live in the UK, but it will be available to stream online at Rangers TV for viewers outside of the UK and Ireland. Additionally, Hearts TV will be providing live audio commentary from Ibrox.

Ryan Jack was sent off in Rangers' defeat to Hibs last weekend, but the midfielder will be able to take part in the game against Hearts after the club's successful appeal against the card.

There is also optimism within the Rangers camp that captain Lee Wallace - who was stricken with a thigh issue - could make a return to the squad after head coach Caixinha said that he has no injury concerns heading into the game.

Potential Rangers XI: Foderingham; Alves, Hodson, Tavernier, Cardoso; Dorrans, Jack, Windass; Miller, Morelo, Candeias.

Hearts boss Jon Daly will be able to call upon the services of Jordan McGhee and Don Cowie, who both return from injury, while Isma Goncalves, who scored in last week's win over Kilmarnock, is set to feature after having a red card overturned on appeal.

However, the Edinburgh outfit will be without midfielder Lewis Moore and Manchester City loanee Ashley Smith-Brown, who are still recovering from injuries. Former Rangers hero Kyle Lafferty, meanwhile, is expected to lead the line against his former club.

Potential Hearts XI: Hamilton; Berra, Smith, Grzelak, Souttar; Randall, Djeum, Cowie, Brandon; Lafferty, Isma.

