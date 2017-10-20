Rangers vs Motherwell: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Hampden Park will play host to the second League Cup semi-final, in which Rangers will meet Motherwell.

Despite an overhaul in the squad this summer, all has not gone smoothly for Gers boss Pedro Caixinha, who is under pressure to deliver success.

Meanwhile, the Steelmen, who were one of the pre-season favourites to be embroiled in the relegation battle, have defied expectations by making a superb start to the season. It would be an incredible reward for Steve Robinson's side to book another date at the national stadium.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Rangers players Goalkeepers Foderingham, Alnwick, Kelly Defenders Wallace, Wilson, Tavernier, Bates, Hodson, John, Alves, Cardoso Midfielders Holt, Dorrans, Dalcio, Jack, Kranjcar, Pena, Rossiter, Windass Forwards Miller, Herrera, Morelos, Nemane, Candeias

Rangers remain without left-back Lee Wallace, with the club captain having been absent for more than a month now. Jordan Rossiter is their only other injury issue ahead of the semi-final.

Ryan Jack is back after suspension following his second red card of the season.

Graham Dorrans will hold a pivotal role in the midfield, while it is Alfredo Morelos who is expected to fire them to glory.

Potential Rangers starting XI: Foderingham; Tavernier, Cardoso, Bruno Alves, John; Candeias, Jack, Dorrans, Windass; Pena; Morelos

Position Motherwell players Goalkeepers Carson, Griffiths Defenders Hartley, Plummer, Kipre, Hammell, Dunne, Tait Midfielders Grimshaw, McHugh, Campbell, Bigirimana, Rose, Gordon, Cadden, MacLean, Frear Forwards Petravicius, Tanner, Moult, Bowman, Fisher, Newell

Motherwell are set to have all of their regulars available for Sunday, with concerns lingering over Deimantas Petravicius and George Newell.

After derby success over Hamilton last weekend, big changes are not predicted.

Potential Celtic starting XI: Carson; Kipre, Hartley, Dunne, Cadden, Tait; Rose, McHugh, Campbell; Bowman, Moult

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Rangers are favourites at 1/2 according to dabblebet, with Motherwell priced at 9/2 to cause an upset. Although the tie will be decided on Sunday, it is 10/3 to finish all square after 90 minutes.

GAME PREVIEW

At the beginning of the season, the aim of Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha was to provide credible opponents for Celtic in the Scottish Premiership. Six points behind their great rivals after only nine matches, it seems unlikely he will be able to achieve that, yet cup success would offer an acceptable short-term tonic.

The Gers stand potentially only 90 minutes away from their first League Cup final since 2011 and will tackle a Motherwell side that they have already defeated 2-1 away from home this term. With Alfredo Morelos the most in-form marksman in the Premiership, having netted six goals, Caixinha has the firepower to get his side there.

Rangers, though, have shown a soft underbelly that has led to them dropping points in four of their nine league matches to date, and they go into Sunday’s fixture only one point better off than their opponents.

Motherwell were expected to toil this season but have instead impressed under Steve Robinson, with striker Louis Moult named the league’s Player of the Month for September after a string of fine performances.

They should go into the match with the attitude that they have nothing to lose and everything to gain, and consequently it promises to be a fascinating affair.