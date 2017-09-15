FIFA 18 RATINGS: AUBAMEYANG AND THE TOP 20 PACIEST PLAYERS IN FULL

EA Sports has unveiled the 20 fastest players in FIFA 18, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang again leading the way.

The Premier League is well represented on the list, with Hector Bellerin, Leroy Sane, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Raheem Sterling also making the cut.

Many of these players are featured in the FIFA 18 demo released worldwide on Tuesday, allowing gamers to test out the latest edition of the football simulation ahead of its official release September 29.

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund)

Aubameyang FIFA 18

2. Jonathan Biabiany (Sparta Prague)

Biabiany FIFA 18

3. Hector Bellerin (Arsenal)

Bellerin FIFA 18

4. Mathis Bolly (Greuther Furth)

Bolly FIFA 18

5. Ernest Asante (Nordsjaelland)

Asante FIFA 18

6. Jurgen Damm (Tigres)

Damm FIFA 18

7. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

Bale FIFA 18

8. Leroy Sane (Manchester City)

Sane FIFA 18

9. David Accam (Chicago Fire)

Accam FIFA 18

10. Kekuta Manneh (Columbus Crew)

Manneh FIFA 18

11. Jonas Aguirre (Puebla)

Aguirre FIFA 18

12. Gelson Martins (Sporting CP)

Martins FIFA 18

13. Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Mane FIFA 18

14. Jordi Alba (Barcelona)

Alba FIFA 18

15. Lucas (PSG)

Lucas FIFA 18

16. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Salah FIFA 18

17. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Sterling FIFA 18

18. Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona)

Deulofeu FIFA 18

19. Bruma (RB Leipzig)

Bruma FIFA 18

20. Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

Williams FIFA 18

