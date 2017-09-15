FIFA 18 RATINGS: AUBAMEYANG AND THE TOP 20 PACIEST PLAYERS IN FULL

EA Sports has unveiled the 20 fastest players in FIFA 18, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang again leading the way.
The Premier League is well represented on the list, with Hector Bellerin, Leroy Sane, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Raheem Sterling also making the cut.
Many of these players are featured in the FIFA 18 demo released worldwide on Tuesday, allowing gamers to test out the latest edition of the football simulation ahead of its official release September 29.
1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund)
2. Jonathan Biabiany (Sparta Prague)
3. Hector Bellerin (Arsenal)
4. Mathis Bolly (Greuther Furth)
5. Ernest Asante (Nordsjaelland)
6. Jurgen Damm (Tigres)
7. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)
8. Leroy Sane (Manchester City)
9. David Accam (Chicago Fire)
10. Kekuta Manneh (Columbus Crew)
11. Jonas Aguirre (Puebla)
12. Gelson Martins (Sporting CP)
13. Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
14. Jordi Alba (Barcelona)
15. Lucas (PSG)
16. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
17. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
18. Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona)
19. Bruma (RB Leipzig)
20. Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao)
