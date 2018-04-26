Rank outsider Jin leads China Open

Jin Daxing holds a one-shot lead in his homeland after the rank outsider started with a bogey-free in the China Open on Thursday.

The world number 1,426, playing in only his eighth European Tour event, is the early pacesetter at Topwin Golf & Country Club following an eight-under 64.

Jin holds the slenderest of advantages over Matt Wallace and Nino Bertasio in Beijing after making six birdies and an eagle in a superb opening round.

The 25-year-old started on the back nine and hit the turn in 32 courtesy of four birdies and picked up shots at the first and seventh holes before chipping in for an eagle-three at the eighth.

Wallace topped the leaderboard after sinking a birdie putt from 20 feet at the third and also eagled the eighth, but dropped shots at the fourth and 16th ensured the Englishman signed for a seven-under 65.

Italian Bertasio was also bogey-free in his opening round, four of his seven birdies coming on the back nine.

Alexander Bjork and Scott Vincent are a further shot off the pace, while Scott Jamieson and Jason Scrivener will start their second rounds on five under.

Defending champion Alexander Levy, winner of the Trophee Hassan II last weekend, is among a host of players on three under.