Ranking the Next Gen ATP finalists by their potential

Ahead of the Next Gen ATP Finals starting on Tuesday, Telegraph Sport ranks the seven automatic qualifiers by their potential. The automatic qualifiers are the seven 21-and-under players who have achieved the best results in 2017

It's been another successful year for the South Korean, whose solid backhand and fizzed forehand provide with him a strong platform to impose his baseline game.

Chung's results on clay were particularly impressive, including a third round appearance at Roland Garros after reaching the semis in Munich and the quarters in Barcelona, where he hammered Alexander Zverev.

Chung's lack of power though is a bit of an issue, and he is yet to go beyond the second round of any of the non-clay grand slams. With no major weapons to his game, Chung, 21, may struggle to reach the very pinnacle of men's tennis.

6. DaniilMedvedev - current ranking: 65

The crux of Medvedev's year came in June and July when the Russian made a number of headlines - some positive, others not so much.

First there was a very impressive clutch of results at the pre-Wimbledon grass-court events where Medvedev, 21, was a quarter-finalist in s-Hertogenbosch and Queen's, before reaching the semi-finals in Eastbourne. Better was to come when Medvedev defeated fifth seed Stan Wawrinka in the Wimbledon first round, but then things turned a little sour.

Having been beaten in the next round by Ruben Bemelmans, an enraged Medvedev started flicking coins at the chair umpire suggesting that she had been bribed. A welter of negative publicity followed, and Medvedev was slapped with a £11,200 fine for unsporting behaviour.

Unfortunately, Medvedev is no stranger to these sort of indiscretions having been defaulted from a tournament in America last year after questioning the umpire's impartiality.

When he is fully focused though, Medvedev is a very dangerous opponent. His excellent grass-court season saw him break into the world's top 50 for the first time, and the way he hits the ball hard and flat suits the quicker courts.

The key to his development in the next few years may be whether he is able to bulk up physically. At present, Medvedev can be ground down against some of the more durable players on the ATP Tour.

5. Jared Donaldson - current ranking: 55

One of a clutch of young Americans coming through, Donaldson has not been as talked about as some of his contemporaries, but he has been the most consistent over the last 12 months.

After an excellent run to the US Open third round in 2016, Donaldson made the same stage at this year's Wimbledon and has made great improvements with his previously suspect serve.

Unusually for an American player, Donaldson moved to Argentina in his teenage years and in so doing honed his baseline game. Former players Taylor Dent and his father Phil then worked with Donaldson to develop his serve, and the youngster is looking like more of a complete player these days.

Wins this year over top-20 players Lucas Pouille and Roberto Bautista Agut at Masters events have underlined the continuing strides being made by the 21-year-old.

Jared Donaldson is one of a number of promising American youngsters More

4. Borna Coric - current ranking: 48

It's been a curious few years for Coric, who captured the tennis world's imagination in 2014 by beating Rafael Nadal on his way to the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors. The Croat was hastily compared to Novak Djokovic, and it was said to be just a matter of time before he moved towards the upper echelons of the sport.

Instead though, Coric's progress has been a bit slower and more up and down. Now 20 years old, Coric is ranked at 51 having been as high as 33 two years ago, and as low as 79 in April.

Part of the problem is that Coric doesn't have any massive weapons with which to hurt his opponents. His approach is more patient, which can be effective, but can also leave him open to being blasted off the court.

Coric admits that after his initial breakthrough things actually got tougher for him on the Tour as he was less of a surprise package. "I had to go away and gradually build my game, see what was good and what was bad. I think I've done that well," he said last month.

Improvements have certainly been made, but the lack of firepower could hold Coric back from reaching the very top.

Borna Coric celebrates beating Andy Murray in Madrid in May More

3. Andrey Rublev - current ranking: 37

The highest ranked player on this list, Rublev's progress in 2017 has earned him a nomination for this year's ATP Most Improved Player.

Jumping up more than 100 ranking places from 156 to a career high of 35, Rublev's year has included a first ATP title at Umag, and a run to the US Open quarter-final, which included wins over GrigorDimitrov and David Goffin.

The son of an amateur boxer, Rublev, 20, is wiry in frame and has garnered a lot less attention than many of his fellow 'Next Genners'. His playing style is primarily to counter-punch, but he possesses a mighty forehand that can do some serious damage.

Still only 20, the challenge will be for Rublev to become more of an imposing figure as he develops physically.

Andrey Rublev is a man on a mission More

2. Karen Khachanov - current ranking: 44

A huge serve and booming forehand mark out Khachanov (pronounced Hachanov) as a fearsome prospect for the future. He generates immense power from his 6ft 6in frame, and has been compared to fellow Russian Marat Safin, who possessed a similarly devastating game.

After winning his first ATP title in Chengdu last year, Khachanov - rarely seen on court without a backwards cap - has consolidated in 2017 and started to make progress at the grand slams. He reached the fourth round at the French Open and the third round at Wimbledon en route to a career high ranking of 29 in August.

All that really stands between Khachanov, 21, and the world's top 10 is greater consistency and better shot selection - he has a habit of leathering his forehand on every point when sometimes a bit more subtlety is required.

A fully mature Khachanov, both physically and mentally, will be a serious force to be reckoned with.

Karen Khachanov possesses ferocious power More

1. Denis Shapovalov - current ranking: 51

A star in the making, Shapovalov has enjoyed a breakthrough 2017. Still only 18, the charismatic Israel-born Canadian became the youngest player to reach a Masters semi-final at the Rogers Cup in August - a run which included a win over world No 1 Rafael Nadal - before delighting the New York crowd on his way to the US Open fourth round.

Such was the Shapovalov-mania at Flushing Meadows that the bookmakers installed the Canadian as the thrid favourite to win the tournament once he had reached the last 16.

It proved to be an optimistic forecast, but that is the effect that Shapovalov's swashbuckling style has on people. His magnetism was evident again soon after as he was chosen by John McEnroe as one of Team World's wild card picks for the Laver Cup.

His picture-book single-handed backhand - so unusual for a leftie - is the jewel in the crown, but Shapovalov's serve and forehand are just as potent, and his outgoing personality means he gets the fans on his side wherever he plays.

McEnroe sees Shapovalov as a future world No 1, and he is surely exactly the type of character that the ATP so desperately craves from its Next Gen group.