Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Marin Cilic have all pulled out of the Western and Southern Open - and Milos Raonic has joined them.

Milos Raonic has become the latest player to withdraw from the Western and Southern Open.

Raonic has pulled out from the tournament in Cincinnati because of a wrist injury.

The world number 10 joins Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Marin Cilic in withdrawing, while Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka will not play again this season.

Raonic said: "My wrist injury has not healed. I always play well in Cincinnati and will miss the great fans."