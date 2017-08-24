Raonic to miss US Open due to wrist injury

After undergoing a procedure on his injured wrist, Canadian star Milos Raonic will miss the US Open.

World number 11 Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the US Open due to his wrist injury.

The Canadian, 26, missed the Cincinnati Masters earlier this month after the injury to his left wrist flared up during the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

Raonic, who has never been beyond the fourth round at Flushing Meadows, announced on Wednesday he would miss the year's last grand slam.

The 2016 Wimbledon runner-up revealed he had undergone a procedure on his wrist and expects to return to the court in a "few weeks".

"As you know, I've been dealing with a painful condition in my left wrist, which has been bothering me for many weeks now and recently forced me to withdraw from the Cincinnati Masters," Raonic wrote on Instagram.

"I have tried everything in my power to rehabilitate this injury in time for the US Open in order to play an event that is so truly special to me. However, the pain is too great and, in consultation with my doctors, I am left with no option but to withdraw from the event.

"Today, I underwent a procedure to remove portions of the bone that have been causing the discomfort and preventing me from being able to play the way I normally can. I have too much respect for the US Open and my fellow competitors to take a spot in the draw when I know I cannot give full effort due to this injury.

"I am crushed to miss this event and a chance to play in front of the fantastic New York crowd, but I truly had no other options. I am already back in the gym starting my rehabilitation, and hope to be recovered and back on the court in a matter of a few weeks.

"I look forward to rejoining the tour healthier and stronger and finishing the 2017 year in proper form."

Raonic's withdrawal is the latest blow to the US Open, which starts on Monday, with Novak Djokovic (elbow), Stan Wawrinka (knee) and Kei Nishikori (wrist) also missing.