Rapids fire head coach Pablo Mastroeni

With 12 games left in the 2017 regular season, the Rapids have decided to make a change at the manager position

The Colorado Rapids have announced the firing of head coach Pablo Mastroeni, with assistant Steve Cooke taking his place on an interim basis.

Mastroeni was in his fourth season as Colorado's head coach. The club currently in sitting 10th place in the 11-team Western Conference, with a 6-12-4 record.

“We would like to thank Pablo for his contributions to this organization, both as a player and as head coach,” Rapids sporting director Padraig Smith said in a statement. “He has been dedicated to the growth of this club for over 15 years and played an instrumental role in many of our successes.

“Unfortunately, we have fallen short of our expectations, and this decision was taken in the best interest of the players and the organization as a whole.”

In Mastroeni's previous three seasons at the helm the club finished in last place and second-to-last place, with the exception being the 2016 campaign in which the Rapids went 15-6-13 and advanced to the Western Conference finals, where they fell to Seattle.

Overall, Colorado went 39-54-35 under Mastroeni, who also represented the club during his playing career.