Rasheedat Ajibade discontented despite brace against Tanzania

The FC Robo star was in fine form against the east Africans scoring two goals as the Falconets get closer to picking a World Cup ticket

Nigeria U20 women forward Rasheedat Ajibade is not satisfied despite her brace in the 3-0 win over Tanzania.

The forward netted Falconets' second and third goal in the 52nd and 57th minute respectively to lift Christopher Danjuma's but rued her missed chances.

Ahead of the return leg, she is hopeful that her mates will be fully prepared to secure victory in Dar es Salaam.

"I feel very excited and grateful to God for the two goals I scored against Tanzania," Ajibade told Goal.

"It was not my own making but that of my teammates who gave me the support to achieve that. To me, I'm happy with the result but I still should have done better.

"The Tanzanians are a good side and for reaching this stage I believe they shouldn't be underrated. They played well but we are the better side.

"We promise victory in Tanzania. We hope to continue to work together as a team and listen to our coaches' instructions. Nothing is impossible."