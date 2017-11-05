Rasheedat Ajibade helps Falconets hold Morocco

The FC Robo forward cancelled out the hosts' opener to ensure Christopher Danjuma's ladies shared the spoils in Sale

Nigeria U20 women played out a 1-1 draw against Morocco in the first leg, the second round of the 2018 Fifa U20 Women's World Cup qualifiers at the Stade Boubker Ammar.

Rasheedat Ajibade's strike helped the Falconets preserve their unbeaten run in the competition qualifiers' history after canceling out Mustapha Mouslim's side lead.

The north African side raced into the lead in the closing stages of the first half through Sedki Nouhaila but Ajibade equalised seconds later to help Nigeria avoid defeat.