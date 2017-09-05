Rashford's rise from training with Pogba as a 12-year-old to teenage phenomenon

To the world watching outside, Marcus Rashford's Europa League brace against Midtjylland in February 2016 was the beginning of the teenager’s mesmeric rise. Having since become a regular for Manchester United and England, the 19-year-old has a story often spoken of as having its origins in that cold evening at Old Trafford, when Anthony Martial’s hamstring tightened during the warm-up shortly before kick-off.

Rashford 4/1 to score last at Stoke

But to those who had seen Rashford prior to that statement performance, it didn't come entirely as a surprise. A local Wythenshawe product and one-time member of the same Fletcher Moss Rangers youth team as the likes of Danny Welbeck and Wes Brown, he quickly became regarded as one to watch during his early years and was first invited to join United’s youth scheme at just eight years of age.

"He joined us aged eight, and he’d been playing in the street with his mates, playing constantly," former United under-18s manager Paul McGuinness explained to the Manchester Evening News. "He carried on, even though he was at United. We didn’t stop him!

"He’d play with Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Ravel Morrison [seniors by a full five years], it was 13-a-side and looked like a scramble, so you had to have the quick-witted skills and the techniques to survive. You had the future world’s most expensive footballer playing with you when you were 12, doing tricks, flicking it over heads, one-twos, drag-backs, the things he does now.

"Marcus was a privileged spectator, right next to Pogba on the pitch, learning by osmosis."

View photos Marcus Rashford Manchester United quote More

Rashford’s temperament, just as today, was something that really stood out for many who followed and aided his progress.

"Marcus is such a confident young man who has taken everything that we try to teach the boys and girls here and put it on the greatest stage in the world," David Horrocks, the academy development officer at Fletcher Moss, told BBC Sport.



"You can never have a crystal ball but as far as Marcus is concerned, yes — you can see things, especially when he scores 12 goals in a 20-goal game. Marcus was a very shy kid, nothing flamboyant about him, not cocky or anything like that. He was just a lovely kid."

It was a foreshadowing of what was to come that in 2013-14 he was fast-tracked into the United under-18s side under McGuinness despite still being eligible for the U16 team. To begin with he found himself playing on the wing or in wide forward positions, with McGuinness keen to make the most of his ability in the channels.

He continued to build his reputation by starring for the under-19s during their truncated UEFA Youth League involvement in 2015-16, scoring twice in a particularly impressive 3-0 victory away to PSV Eindhoven to open the group campaign. Only destiny would ensure that it wouldn’t be his most notable impact on the European stage that season.

Rashford the hero against PSV Rashford the hero against PSV Posted by Kris Voakes on Tuesday, September 15, 2015

But at the beginning of 2016, a first-team call looked to be the last thing on the cards for Rashford. Wayne Rooney had rediscovered his scoring touch, netting seven goals in seven games to begin the calendar year, while Anthony Martial was making a real statement in his first season at the club. Elsewhere, Will Keane had been recalled from a loan spell at Preston to add to the striker stocks, scoring 10 goals in his first six appearances back in the under-21s.

Read More