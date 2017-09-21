Rashford and Lingard working towards 'secret' targets at Man Utd

Jesse Lingard says he and Marcus Rashford have set “secret” targets as they seek to aid Manchester United’s quest for more silverware.

The Red Devils have enjoyed a productive start to the 2017-18 campaign, with Jose Mourinho boasting an enviable collection of attacking talent.

The depth of the Old Trafford squad means that patience will be required by star turns at times, with the likes of Lingard, Rashford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Anthony Martial and Juan Mata competing for limited places.

Each is expecting to get plenty of opportunities, though, allowing them to chase down individual goals while contributing to the collective cause.

"I think I’d like more goals and assists coming into play this year," Lingard told United Review.

"Marcus and I have set little targets for ourselves. In each game, we set them ourselves, but that’s our little secret and we have our own ambitions as well. Hopefully we can achieve them."

Lingard has been a reliable option for United since making a long-awaited breakthrough into the senior fold – picking up a useful habit of scoring in games at Wembley.

Rashford, meanwhile, continues to be tipped for the very top and is expected to have plenty of potential still to unlock at the age of 19.

Lingard is confident that his England international colleague will be a force to be reckoned with again this season, with a man in the running for the prestigious Golden Boy award having already netted five times this term.

Marcus Rashford Manchester United 2017 More

"When he is running at you, any defender is going to be put on the back foot,” Lingard told MUTV.

"If he continues to do that throughout the season, he'll be a force this season.

"If he plays down the middle, he is bound to score goals.

"He's got the pace to beat players and he has got the composure in front of goal as well."

While impressed with Rashford’s showings this season, Lingard will be hoping that his time to shine arrives soon.

Mourinho has restricted him to just 51 minutes of Premier League football so far, with only two of his seven appearances in all competitions coming as a starter.