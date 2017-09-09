Rashford or Martial? Mourinho faces tough task to keep both happy

Three wins from three, 10 goals scored without reply, a two-point lead at the top of the Premier League and several players earning rave reviews far and wide. It has been quite the start for Manchester United in 2017-18.

Among the many high points so far has been the impact of Jose Mourinho’s substitutions, with the team’s tireless performances from the off helping those introduced late on in the game to capitalise on leggy, exhausted opponents. And nowhere has that been more evident than on the left side of United’s attack.

Anthony Martial came on to net late goals against West Ham and Swansea after replacing Marcus Rashford, with Martial starting and Rashford playing the super-sub role as Leicester were seen off at Old Trafford last time out. But Mourinho has now been left with the quandary of who to start in that position as United visit Stoke City on Saturday.

Rashford’s game-breaker against Leicester was followed up with two excellent performances for England during the international break. The 19-year-old came on as a half-time substitute to lead his nation to a 4-0 win over Malta and then followed that up with a mature display after an early error against Slovakia, bagging an assist and a second-half winner at Wembley on Monday.

But Martial has also been in good form, and the Frenchman is perceived by many to have a greater threat when through on goal. His late goals in the first two games helped to earn him his start against Leicester in the first place, and while Rashford came on to great effect, it was the starter’s work in asking several questions of the Foxes’ back-line which had helped to create tired minds for the Englishman to exploit.

So where does Mourinho go from here? While the option is always there for the Portuguese to select both Martial and Rashford to start, he has done so only nine times in 68 matches as Manchester United manager so far and the pair combined for only 58 starts between them in 64 games in 2016-17. This term, they have spent only nine minutes on the field together in four competitive fixtures.

Clearly Mourinho’s preference is to start with one or the other, with the differing threat offered by the likes of Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jesse Lingard on the right deemed to be of greater need than a dual direct pace option on the opposing wing. But that means making a decision between the two on a twice-weekly basis.

