Rashford, Mbappe and Dembele among nominees for Golden Boy award

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Paris Saint-Germain teenager Kylian Mbappe are among the contenders for the Golden Boy award.

Italian newspaper Tuttosport have released a 25-man shortlist of candidates for the prestigious prize.

The best players on the planet under the age of 21 will battle it out to take the title, with the winner determined by a panel of 30 journalists.

Rashford finished as runner-up to Renato Sanches in 2016, with the now Swansea City loanee taking the prize on the back of his efforts in a successful European Championship campaign.

The United frontman is considered to be a serious challenger to the crown once again, but Mbappe is the strong favourite after bursting onto the scene at Monaco and earning a switch to PSG which will eventually cost them €180 million.

One man who has already completed a big-money switch is Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, although the Frenchman has picked up an untimely knock after moving to Camp Nou for €105m.

View photos Kylian Mbappe PSG Lyon Ligue 1 17092017 More

View photos Marcus Rashford Manchester United Leicester City Premier League More

Other notable contenders include Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, who has impressed since arriving in English football in January.

Gianluigi Donnarumma remains a key figure at AC Milan despite being just 18 years of age, while Christian Pulisic, Kasper Dolberg and Borja Mayoral are catching the eye at the highest level with Borussia Dortmund, Ajax and Real Madrid respectively.

Among the other Premier League performers to see their talent recognised are Liverpool new boy Dominic Solanke, his England U19 team-mate Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton and Tottenham defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

The nominees in full:

Aaron Martin, Espanyol; Jean-Kevin Augustin, RB Leipzig; Rodrigo Bentacur, Juventus; Steven Bergwijn, PSV; Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton; Federico Chiesa, Fiorentina; Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona; Amadou Diawara, Napoli; Kasper Dolberg, Ajax; Gianluigi Donnarumma, Milan; Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City; Joe Gomez, Liverpool; Benjamin Henrichs, Bayer Leverkusen; Borja Mayoral, Real Madrid; Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain; Emre Mor, Celta Vigo; Reece Oxford, Borussia Monchengladbach; Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund; Marcus Rashford, Manchester United; Allan Saint-Maximim, Nice; Dominic Solanke, Liverpool; Theo Hernandez, Real Madrid; Youri Tielemans, Monaco; Enes Unal, Villarreal; Kyle Walker-Peters, Tottenham.

The winner of the 2017 award will be announced in October.

Whoever takes the title will add their name to a roll of honour which already includes the likes of Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Mario Balotelli, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.