Rashford is proof that Man Utd's youth team set-up better than Chelsea's - Nicky Butt

Marcus Rashford’s emergence at Manchester United is proof that the club’s academy system is more profitable than Chelsea’s, says Nicky Butt.

The Blues have dominated the youth scene in recent years, collecting four successive FA Youth Cup triumphs and six victories over an eight-year period.

There has, however, been little progress at Stamford Bridge for those to have formed part of those trophy wins, with the production line of talent often halted once it reaches senior level.

In contrast, United are still trying to promote from within, as they did so successfully with the Class of ‘92, with Rashford the most successful of the recent graduates.

Butt, who is now in charge of the Old Trafford academy, believes positive progress is being made, with the Red Devils having bested Chelsea despite suffering a humbling 5-1 defeat to the Blues back in 2015-16.

