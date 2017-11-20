Rashford: Tim Howard was my idol growing up

The rising Manchester United star says he looked up to the American goalkeeper as a young footballer

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has spoken about his early days as a goalkeeper, saying U.S. international Tim Howard was his idol growing up.

The 20-year-old England international is off to a strong start this season, having scored seven times over 19 appearances in all competitions.

Rashford has bagged 26 goals for the club since debuting in 2016, and added two more in 15 caps with the Three Lions. Earlier this month, former Manchester United great Ryan Giggs wrote for Sky Sports that he wouldn't swap Rashford for any other young player.

But before Rashford developed into one of the sport's most promising forwards, the Manchester native put on the gloves as a youth — looking to then-United goalkeeper Howard for inspiration.

"My first season, I went in net," he told The Sunday Times of his experience playing for youth club Fletcher Moss Rangers. "The thrill of scoring a goal, you get that same thrill when you save a good chance.

"Tim Howard was my idol. I used to have a little Tim Howard shirt. You watch, there'll be a game ... I'm going to get the gloves one day!"

Howard played for United from 2003 to 2007 following a move from the New York/New Jersey MetroStars, making 77 appearances for the Red Devils before embarking on a decade-long stint with Everton.

The 38-year-old has logged 44 matches for the Colorado Rapids since making his return to MLS last year.