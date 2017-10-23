Rashidi Yekini award will inspire me to do more, says Lobi Stars' Okpotu

The striker was rewarded by the late goal poacher's foundation for his feat in the Nigerian top division in the 2016-17 campaign

Lobi Stars forward Anthony Okpotu says the recognition by the Rashidi Yekini Foundation for emerging the highest scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League last season will spur him up to do more in the upcoming season.

Okpotu scored 19 goals in the 2016-17 Nigerian topflight campaign for the Pride of Benue and was rewarded with a sum of 100,000 naira and an award at a ceremony held in Ilorin which was supervised by the coordinator of the late marksman's foundation, Jubril Olanrewaju.

“I will say I am more than happy with this recognition and it will go a long way in bolstering my effort to set more targets before myself in the coming season. It wasn’t about the money but the effort put in place to ensure that hard work is rewarded by a private body,” Okpotu told Goal .

“Last season will rank among my best in the league and I am grateful to God that I was able to achieve something with it. I am hoping that next season will be even better for me.

“I know I still have a lot to prove as a player. I will continue to keep my head low and concentrate on improving other aspects of my game.

“I want to play the coming season with less distraction too. I have been told some clubs have made enquiries about my services. They know the right channel to go if they want that to be reckoned with,” he concluded.