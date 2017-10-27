Ravens blank Dolphins in costly win

Quarterback Joe Flacco was hurt during the Baltimore Ravens' rout of the Miami Dolphins.

The Baltimore Ravens crushed the Miami Dolphins 40-0 in the NFL on Thursday, but they also suffered a big loss.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco suffered a concussion in the shut-out win over the Dolphins after getting hit in the head by Miami linebacker Kiko Alonso before half-time.

Flacco was 10 of 15 for 101 yards and a touchdown before exiting just prior to the interval as the Ravens held a 13-0 lead.

He was injured while scrambling on a third-and-10 from the Dolphins' 20-yard line. Flacco began his slide just shy of the 11 before getting drilled by Alonso, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

Ryan Mallett entered and finished the drive with a two-yard touchdown pass to Benjamin Watson.

Mallett was inconsistent, finishing three of seven for 20 yards, though he did lead a penalty-aided scoring drive in the fourth quarter. The Ravens also had a pair of interception returns in the final quarter, courtesy of linebacker C.J. Mosley and cornerback Jimmy Smith.

The Dolphins were already playing without injured starter Jay Cutler and Matt Moore had a rough night — going 25 of 44 for 176 yards and the two interceptions.

COLLINS IS A STAR IN THE MAKING

Alex Collins might have other NFL running backs taking Irish dance lessons if he continues to play like he did on Thursday. Collins, a fifth-round pick from Arkansas in the 2016 NFL Draft, recorded his first career 100-yard game with 113 yards on 18 carries against the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defence. He has an explosive burst through the hole and runs with excellent vision. He is also shifty in the open field and caught two passes for 30 yards.

With Terrance West on the shelf with a calf injury, Collins is Baltimore's top running back and might have earned the job as the full-time starter.