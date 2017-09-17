Ravens lose Pro Bowl guard Yanda for season with ankle injury

In a huge blow to the Baltimore Ravens, Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda will miss the rest of the NFL season.

The Baltimore Ravens' win over the Cleveland Browns was a costly one as Marshal Yanda suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said following the 24-10 victory that Pro Bowl guard Yanda is out for the NFL season with a broken ankle.

The Ravens also lost linebacker Bam Bradley for the year with a torn ACL.

Yanda, a two-time first-team All-Pro selection, has been selected to six consecutive Pro Bowls.

He was replaced in Sunday's game by former Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans lineman Tony Bergstrom, who will take over for Yanda for the remainder of the season.

Harbaugh said the Ravens, who are now 2-0, will move forward with Bergstrom, but added: "Nobody can replace Marshal Yanda."