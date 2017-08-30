Rayo Vallecano sign Senegal's Abdoulaye Ba

The 26-year-old defender departs the Estadio do Dragao after nine years with the club, for life in the second tier of the Spanish League

Senegal’s Abdoulaye Ba has joined Rayo Vallecano from Porto on a four-year deal.

The Senegal international joins Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas outfit for the second time having spent the 2014/15 season on loan there.

Last season, Ba who has been with the Portuguese giants since 2008 was also shipped out, temporarily, to German second tier outfit, 1860 München. And he scored three times in 15 league games.

The 26-year-old also enjoyed loan spells at Alanyaspor, Fenerbahçe, Rayo Vallecano, Vitória Guimarães and Académica.