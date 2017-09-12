Rays fall to Yankees in surreal 'home game' at Citi Field

The Tampa Bay Rays took a home game to Citi Field, losing to the New York Yankees in MLB.

As Tampa Bay began its recovery from Hurricane Irma, the Rays 'hosted' the Yankees in New York, suffering a 5-1 loss on Monday.

Even though the Rays wore home whites, sat in the home dugout, and had their highlights played on the Citi Field video board, their fans were vastly outnumbered by Yankees supporters, who went home happy after a win.

The loss hurt Tampa Bay's play-off hopes. They are now 71-74, four games back in the American League (AL) wildcard race.

"Stay safe, that's the first and most important thing," Rays owner Stuart Sternberg told Fox Sports during the game.

"For those of you who are watching, clearly many of you stayed on. I'm sure everybody's breathing a sigh of relief. Maybe there are some of you out there who have some real issues now, but make sure you take care of yourselves, and we'll be back home and expect to play over the weekend against Boston and continue this [play-off] push here.

"So if you've got power and are able to watch us, great, and hopefully we're able to give you a couple of hours of excitement."

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore Orioles 3-4 Toronto Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers 0-11 Cleveland Indians

New York Yankees 5-1 Tampa Bay Rays

Pittsburgh Pirates 7-0 Milwaukee Brewers

Seattle Mariners 3-5 Texas Rangers

Chicago White Sox 11-3 Kansas City Royals

Colorado Rockies 5-4 Arizona Diamondbacks

BRAULT SHINES

Pirates lefty Steven Brault will never forget his first major-league win. He not only pitched six scoreless innings, giving up only one hit, he also provided his own offense, going two-for-three with a pair of RBIs in a win over the Brewers.

INDIANS WIN 19TH STRAIGHT

Tigers starter Myles Jaye lasted only 3.2 innings in his first major-league start, giving up seven earned runs on seven hits and a pair of walks to the Indians, who won their 19th consecutive game.

HECHAVARRIA MAKES STUNNING PLAY

Rays shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria stole a hit from Starlin Castro.

ROCKIES AT DIAMONDBACKS

Arizona (83-61) have a comfortable 7.5-game lead over the third-placed team in the National League (NL) wildcard race, while the Rockies (79-65) have a tenuous 3.5-game lead for the second. The Rockies go with Jon Gray (7-4, 4.07 ERA) on the mound, while the Diamondbacks will count on Taijuan Walker (9-7, 3.33).