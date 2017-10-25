RB Leipzig 1 Bayern Munich 1 (aet, 4-5 pens): Ulreich denies Werner on night of spot-kick drama

Bayern Munich reached the DFB-Pokal third round with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win over RB Leipzig following a highly contentious 1-1 draw.

There was penalty drama aplenty at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday as Bayern Munich reached the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal thanks to a 5-4 shoot-out win over 10-man RB Leipzig.

After nine successful kicks, Timo Werner - who started on the bench - saw his weak penalty to the right saved low down by Sven Ulreich, who had come in for some criticism since replacing the injured Manuel Neuer as Bayern's number one.

The shoot-out followed a highly controversial 1-1 draw, which saw referee Felix Zwayer change his mind in awarding Leipzig a first-half penalty before giving the home side a soft spot-kick in the second period, either side of Naby Keita's dismissal for two cautions.

Emil Forsberg converted from 12 yards but Bayern were soon level through Thiago Alcantara and after the extra 30 minutes produced no further goals, the visitors kept their cool to join holders Borussia Dortmund in the draw.

Leipzig had been left furious in the opening half as Arturo Vidal, on his 100th Bayern appearance, scythed down Forsberg with contact continuing into the area.

Zwayer originally pointed to the spot but, with the VAR system not in use, spoke to his assistant and instead signalled for a free-kick on the edge of the box.

After Keita was dismissed for the third time this season shortly after the interval, it was Bayern's turn to feel aggrieved with Zwayer, who gave a penalty after Yussuf Poulsen fell theatrically under Jerome Boateng's challenge.

Forsberg put Leipzig ahead but Thiago's header soon pegged them back and, despite wasting a host of chances in extra time, Jupp Heynckes' side retained their composure when it mattered most.

Leipzig had thrown away a 4-2 lead to lose 5-4 to Bayern in May, and this contest was equally thrilling, though not quite as goal-laden – with another course of this developing rivalry set to be served up in the Bundesliga on Saturday.