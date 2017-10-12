RB Leipzig's missed opportunity to sign Mbappe revealed by Rangnick

RB Leipzig had the chance to sign teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe two years before his big-money move to Paris Saint-Germain, sporting director Ralph Rangnick claims.

The 18-year-old striker attracted interest from Europe's top teams after excelling for Monaco last season, scoring 26 goals in 44 matches in all competitions for a side that won Ligue 1 and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Real Madrid had been tracking the France international and were said to be leading the chase to sign him, but it was PSG who snapped him up by taking him on loan with an obligation to buy for reported €180 million at the end of the season.

However, Mbappe could have been playing in the Bundesliga by now had Rangnick made a promise to the player's father two years ago, while Leipzig were still in the 2. Bundesliga.

"We almost signed Mbappe," he told Bild. "The problem was back then we just separated from our coach Alexander Zorniger. It was shortly after the winter break 2015, so at that moment we didn't know who our next manager would be and how everything would continue.

