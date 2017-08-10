RB Leipzig gearing up for more Naby Keita interest after Liverpool bids

Liverpool's pursuit of Naby Keita may have been rebuffed but RB Leipzig expect more interest after the midfielder hits the Champions League.

RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick accepts it will be difficult for the Bundesliga club to keep sought-after midfielder Naby Keita beyond this season.

Ahead of their debut Champions League campaign, Leipzig confirmed they rejected a €75million offer from Liverpool for the 22-year-old Guinea international.

Keita has a contract at the Red Bull Arena until 2020 but reportedly has a €50m release clause that will become active at the end of 2017-18.

Rangnick hinted this was the case in an interview with Bild.

"Next season Naby theoretically has the option to leave," he said.

"I presume that he'll play a great season again, above all in the Champions League. And then there will be huge clubs interested in him.

"So probably it will be tough for us to make him stay."

Leipzig face Sportfreunde Dorfmerkingen in the DFB-Pokal this weekend before opening their Bundesliga campaign away at Schalke.