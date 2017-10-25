RB Leipzig are not looking to emulate 'random' Leicester, says Bernardo

RB Leipzig star Bernardo has admitted that while Leicester City have proved smaller clubs can upset Europe's giants, he would rather see his club go on to achieve sustained success in the Bundesliga.

The 22-year-old Brazilian joined Leipzig at the start of the 2016-17 season, and made 22 appearances as the new boys shocked the Bundesliga in finishing second behind Bayern Munich.

RB Leipzig 7/1 to beat Bayern

Their run has been compared with the heroics of Leicester City, who won the Premier League as rank outsiders back in 2015-16.

But according to Bernardo, his club's goal has to be consistency rather than a single flash-in-the-pan triumph.

"Leicester encouraged lots of smaller teams to try to reach something bigger in their respective championships," the youngster explained to Goal.

"But I see a big difference between the two projects. Leicester achieved something that Leipzig possibly may never will, of conquering the title, but I saw that much more as [being] random.

"Of course it wasn't just luck, but I can see more planning at Leipzig."

Indeed, early signs from the current season suggest that last year's second place was no fluke, as after nine Bundesliga games so far Leipzig occupy third place, just one point shy of Bayern.

The two sides also lock horns in Wednesday's DFL Pokal clash, a game which Bernardo is looking forward to.

Bernardo Aubameyang RB Leipzig Dortmund Bundesliga 06 04 2017 More