RB Leipzig sporting director sparks fury by running to show referee a replay on his phone

RB Leipzig were already unpopular in some Bundesliga quarters and the behaviour of sporting director Ralf Rangnick on Wednesday night will have won them few friends.

Rangnick was incensed by referee Felix Zawayer's decision to award Leipzig a free-kick after he had initially given a penalty in their German Cup tie against rivals Bayern Munich.

The director attempted to play the role of Video Assistant Referee, running onto the pitch at half time to show officials a replay of the incident on his phone.

Bayern's players were incandescent at this attempt to influence the referee, and centre back Mats Hummels had to be separated from Rangnick by future Liverpool player and Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita.

Replays in fact showed the referee was correct, and Bayern went on to progress via penalties after the match finished as a 1-1 draw.

