RB Leipzig striker Werner plans future move to 'big club'

Timo Werner is open to leaving RB Leipzig due to his desire to play for a "big club", although he is in no rush to push for a move from the Bundesliga side.

Werner is reportedly a target for Real Madrid following the sale of Alvaro Morata to Chelsea, while Liverpool were linked with the Germany striker last season.

The 21-year-old scored 21 Bundesliga goals to fire Leipzig into the Champions League for the first time in the club's history, with a home game against Monaco on Wednesday their debut in the competition.

Although Werner is already considering his next move, he is also thinking about signing a renewal of his Leipzig contract, which is set to expire in 2020.

"So far, I have travelled very well with Leipzig," Werner told Bild. "That is why I do not think about what will happen in one, two, three years.

"Of course I want to play at a big club. But we have not yet come to terms with the development in Leipzig. Perhaps RB will be a big club too - I'm quite sure.

"In Spain there are a maximum of three clubs with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. In England there is a bit more: Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City. Bayern Munich is also a big club, but for me it is not a topic that I am concerned with.

"Of course, I look at the offer [of a new contract]. If I do not extend now, that does not mean that I switch [clubs] in the summer. On the other hand, it is often not the case that players stay for five years if the contract is still five years. Football is so fast, you never know where you are tomorrow.

"But I feel extremely comfortable at RB and would like to play here for a while. Also for the super Leipzig fans, to give them back something for their support from the past."

Werner, however, would not rule out the possibility of moving on from Leipzig at the end of the season, with his side fourth in the Bundesliga after three matches of the new campaign.

"You can never promise something," the forward added. "But as I said: I like it in Leipzig very much.

"And I am not one who has to go [to another club], where I may earn much more, if I can stay with a club where I develop better and know what I have."