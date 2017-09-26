RB Leipzig unsettled by Besiktas atmosphere, admits Hasenhuttl

It took just 11 minutes for Ryan Babel to give the Turkish side the lead and the Germans were further rattled after the floodlights went out

RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl conceded his team struggled to cope with Besiktas' intense home support as they lost 2-0 on their maiden Champions League away trip.

The visitors fell a goal behind inside 11 minutes in Istanbul and never recovered, conceding a second on the stroke of half-time as they slipped to a first defeat in Group G.

After a raucous first 45 minutes, the drama took another twist when the Vodafone Park floodlights went out for a period in the second half and halted the visitors' burgeoning recovery.

But Hasenhuttl, who led Leipzig to second in the Bundesliga last season, admits the damage was done during a frenzied opening.

"It is impossible to prepare your team for an atmosphere like this. There was a deafening noise [and] at the start of the game we were a bit affected," he said after the match.

"We were not good in the first 20 minutes at all. But it was a lesson for all of us. I saw who I can count on in times like these. This is a lesson for us to learn and we keep learning.

"In the second half, my players stepped up and had chances but it was not enough. I congratulate Besiktas and they got a deserved win."





Besiktas' victory means they are well on track for a debut appearance in the knockout stages.

The Turkish champions are three points clear of second-placed Porto, a start coach Senol Gunes is confident of cementing.

"Six points in two games is a really good start but this is no guarantee," he said.

"But if we get two points, or one win against Monaco in the back-to-back games, we will put ourselves in a really good position."