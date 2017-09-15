Read hopes new faces can front up against the Springboks

The All Blacks can take a huge step towards retaining their Rugby Championship crown against South Africa, and Kieran Read is excited.

Kieran Read is excited to see how New Zealand's rookies handle the pressure of playing against South Africa for the first time on Saturday.

The All Blacks lead the Rugby Championship by three points going into a potentially pivotal clash with their second-placed opponents at the QBE Stadium in Albany.

A win would see the 2016 champions take a major step towards retaining their crown, albeit they will rely on some fresh faces to get the job done in their final home fixture of the year.

Kane Hames will make his first start in the front row while fellow prop Nepo Laulala, recalled winger Rieko Ioane and full-back Damian McKenzie will all come up against the Springboks for the first time in their Test careers.

"It's great for this whole group to have had experiences like we've had over the last wee while, and now against a South Africa team coming here with a bit of confidence," Read said.

"For the new guys, it's just about them nailing their little bit, whether that's in the scrum or getting where they need to be on attack. They don't need to try too hard. That's been the message this week for those guys, and they've been great.

"They've come in really excited, with plenty of enthusiasm and I'm looking forward to seeing what they do."

While South Africa may target the two relatively new faces in New Zealand's pack, Read believes familiarity from playing together in Super Rugby can help Hames and Laulala stand up to the challenge.

"The two guys in there [at prop] scrum well together," he added.

"They've worked well at the Chiefs, and it's not just a prop thing, it's a whole-eight thing in the scrum. We've also got some good experience with Wyatt [Crockett] to come off the bench, so he'll bring a calming influence."