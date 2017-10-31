Reading have to 'fight for every point' - Sone Aluko charges team

The 28-year-old has tasked the Reds to overcome their stuttering start to the season, and go for maximum points when they host the Reds on Tuesday

Sone Aluko has tasked Reading to improve on their poor run of results in the English Championship.

After an impressive third place finish last campaign, Jaap Stam’s men are two points away from relegation zone after claiming just three wins from 13 league encounters.

And the summer signing from Fulham has urged the Royals to 'fight for every point' in every game this season.

“In this league, you have to work and fight for every point,” Aluko told club website.

“The games come thick and fast in this league and all of the teams improve and get stronger.

“There’s no guarantee that because we were third last year that we can have the same season. We have to work for it. Nothing is given.

“The only one way out of this is working hard and focusing on our gameplans and executing them well. Against Middlesbrough we conceded two poor goals, and that makes it harder for us to score goals because then they can sit in and they don’t have to push forward.

“As the manager said, we have to keep believing in it and keep working hard. We don’t become a bad team or bad players overnight. We just have to believe and focus. Confidence can dip, but you have to be brave… that includes with the ball going forward, taking risks and chances.”

Reading face their next test when they welcome Bristol City to the Madejski Stadium on Tuesday evening. And the Nigeria international is optimistic they can turn things around with a win against Mark Warburton’s side.

“The biggest game is always the next game! Tuesday is a big game for us, and if you want to do anything in this league then you have to have good home form, and then you can focus on getting some things on the road," he said.

“We know what we need to do and how to turn it around – we believe we will do.

“A win on Tuesday would be a platform to build on. A victory always lifts everyone’s spirits, their confidence and their morale," he concluded.