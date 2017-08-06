Reading’s Jaap Stam confirms interest in Sone Aluko

The Royals manager claims the Super Eagles forward would suit his team’s style of play but he is uncertain of an agreement with Fulham

Reading boss Jaap Stam has confirmed his interest in bringing Fulham forward Sone Aluko to the Madejski Stadium this summer but doubts a potential transfer deal.

The Dutchman admitted that the 28-year-old forward is the perfect fit for his team’s playing style after garnering eight goals in 47 league games in the Championship last season.

Aluko has been heavily linked with a move away from the Craven Cottage this summer, but Fulham’s Slavisa Jokanovic is dogged to keep the former Hull City forward in the west London after disclosing that the sale of the Nigeria international would be 'a big mistake' for the club.

“Everybody knows what type of system Sone plays in at Fulham,” Stam told Reading Chronicle.

“If he was here he would fit in our style of play but I don’t know if we can agree a deal.

“I know his name has been mentioned, we would be very interested in bringing a player like him in, but I don’t know if it can happen.”