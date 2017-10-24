Real chief Perez tells Dani Alves: You should have played for Madrid instead of Barcelona

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez revealed he jokingly told Dani Alves he should have played for Los Blancos at Monday's Best FIFA Football Awards.

Former Barcelona full-back Alves, now with Paris Saint-Germain following a move from Juventus in the close-season, was named in the World XI, while Perez saw Cristiano Ronaldo win the Best Men's Player award and Zinedine Zidane net the Best Men's Coach honour.

Along with Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric joined Alves in the World XI.

And Perez told the Brazil defender, who won six La Liga titles and the Champions League three times with Barca, that he should instead have been a fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I met him in the hallway and, as always, he was very friendly," Perez told Onda Cero's 'El Transistor' show.

"We had a little joke; I told him that he should have played in Madrid and he said not to call him."