Real life Super Mario Kart, Evra's happy place and Mbappe still smiling - Ligue 1 goes social

Mario Balotelli kept busy during the international break while PSG's teenage sensation saw the funny side after failing to cut the mustard at Djion

It’s been an eventful international break for Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian players.

On the whole, there was joy as their national side finished off a fine World Cup qualifying campaign comfortably top of the South American pool, but Thiago Silva picked up an injury that prevented him from playing in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Dijon.

One man who has enjoyed his time with his country, however, is Neymar. He may not have scored in a draw against Bolivia or the 3-0 win over Chile, but he has been impressed with the manner in which the team is shaping up before Russia and took to Instagram to explain just how much it means to be part of the squad.

“So happy to have achieved our goal and much happier to be part of this squad. Congratulations to all who played their part in this,” he said.

This was a sentiment echoed by club-mate Dani Alves, who has been part of the national squad for well over a decade and is still going strong at 34 years old.

“Life teaches us that persistence in everything we do has its reward. Congratulations guys, and thank you to all who have never stopped believing in us... It will always be an honour and we will always strive to do our best to represent our country,” he said.

He remained equally upbeat after PSG struggled past Dijon at the weekend.

With numerous injury problems, Unai Emery had to shuffle his pack, leading to Alves playing in a midfield role. His side struggled but were let out of jail by Thomas Meunier, whose rich run for club and country continued as he scored twice.

However, Dani Alves was eager to block out critics of the display and instead focus on the future. “The silence of intelligence lies in not listening to the noise of mediocrity,” he posted in typically philosophical style.