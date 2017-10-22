Real Madrid 3 Eibar 0: Super Asensio spares Ronaldo's blushes

Marco Asensio was in fine form for Real Madrid as they overcame Eibar 3-0 in LaLiga, as Cristiano Ronaldo's woes in front of goal returned.

Marco Asensio put in a sparkling display to help Real Madrid overcome LaLiga strugglers Eibar 3-0, while Cristiano Ronaldo's dire form in front of goal continued.

The Madrid youngster had not scored since netting a double against Valencia in August, but he took centre stage in the first-half at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Having already crafted a gilt-edged opening for the equally impressive Isco, Asensio played a major part in Madrid's rather fortunate 18th-minute opener - Paulo Oliveira inadevertently turning in the 21-year-old's cross.

Madrid's second goal 10 minutes later was less fortunate, Asensio hammering in first-time from Isco's sublime cut-back.

While Asensio was on top of his game, the same could not be said of Ronaldo, who squandered a glut of opportunities either side of the break.

Eibar could have made Madrid pay for Ronaldo's poor finishing if the referee had awarded what looked like a stonewall penalty, before substitute Marcelo wrapped up the points in style with eight minutes remaining as Zinedine Zidane's side moved back to within five points of leaders Barcelona.

Isco should have put Madrid ahead inside a minute but, having been picked out by Asensio, the Spain playmaker failed to beat Marko Dmitrovic.

In for the injured Keylor Navas, Madrid's stand-in goalkeeper Kiko Casilla was forced into action soon after - getting down low to keep out Joan Jordan's effort.

Despite a somewhat sluggish opening, however, Madrid soon had their lead, Asensio's cross looping into the top-right corner off the unfortunate Oliveira.

Eibar responded well, Casilla again alert to get down low and prevent Takashi Inui's dipping free-kick creeping in.

Any threat of a quick comeback was swiftly cut short, though - Isco whipping in a low cross that Asensio beautifully swept home on the half volley.